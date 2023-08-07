Woman arrested, accused of assaulting two people in south Toledo

Two people were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the alleged assaults, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a south Toledo woman following two alleged assaults late Saturday.

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to a residence in the 700 block of Nicholas Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. At this location, 30-year-old Devon Lofton allegedly struck a 48-year-old man in the head with a metal object, the victim told police.

A court document said Lofton struck the victim "repeatedly with a metal bar", whipped him with a belt and tried to put the belt around his neck to strangle him. These actions caused a "large knot and scrape to the forehead," among injuries that required suturing, authorities claimed.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the victim the hospital.

The suspect then fled the scene with a 52-year-old man in a vehicle and traveled to Western Mart in the 1400 block of Western Avenue. Lofton then allegedly struck a 30-year-old person in the head, also with a metal object.

The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Police arrested Lofton, who told police she had been sexually assaulted. She was then transported to the hospital.

Lofton was charged with felonious assault. She was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning. A judge set her bond at $75,000.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.