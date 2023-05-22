Man pretending to be customer robs south Toledo Walgreens

The suspect walked around the store carrying items until closing time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man pretending to be a customer held up a south Toledo pharmacy at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to a police report, Toledo police officers responded to the Walgreens on South Reynolds Road just before 10 p.m. A cashier told police a man walked around the store and carried items while pretending to shop until closing time.

The suspect then brandished a pistol and demanded money from the register and made threats. The employee was unable to open the register and the man fled without taking any money or merchandise.

The cashier described the suspect as a Black male, early 20s, thin build, about 5-foot-6, and wearing a red and black hoodie with a skullcap underneath. Police have not made any arrests.

The cashier was not injured.