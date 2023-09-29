TPD: Three suspects steal vehicle at gunpoint in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a vehicle theft in south Toledo that occurred early Friday.
According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. regarding a robbery. Police spoke with the victim of an alleged vehicle robbery, who said he was in his vehicle at the intersection of Sumner Street and Yuma Lane when three males approached him at gunpoint. The suspects then robbed the victim of his vehicle.
Police did not report any injuries in the incident.
If you have any information, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
