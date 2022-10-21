Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside

Toledo police said in a report that two bullet holes were photographed on the door.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of Orchard Street. According to a report issued by police, a neighbor contacted the resident, a 43-year-old woman, to inform her that shots were fired at the back door to her residence.

At the time of the incident, the woman's children were in the residence. They were not harmed.

Crews photographed two small caliber bullet holes in the door and collected shell casings.

