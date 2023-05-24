x
Man injured in south Toledo shooting Wednesday afternoon

The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in south Toledo, TPD said. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
Credit: John Juby/WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway in south Toledo following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the area of Highland Park near Shasta Drive and South Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. A male victim was taken from the scene, according to Toledo police at the scene.

The man's name, age and condition have not yet been disclosed.

Several officers were seen canvassing Highland Park, accompanied by a K-9 unit.

Credit: John Juby/WTOL 11

It is not yet known if anyone is in custody or if there are any suspects in the incident.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

Credit: John Juby/WTOL 11

