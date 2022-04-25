Man shot, killed in south Toledo; police believe suspect is in custody

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Havre Street.

Toledo police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot dead in south Toledo Monday.

Neighbors said they heard an argument outside, followed by gunshots. When they left their home to see what happened, they saw a woman put kids into a car and drive off.

Someone began to administer CPR to the victim, neighbors said, until he was taken to the hospital. According to police, he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the victim's identity is unknown.

Toledo police said they believe they have the suspect in custody.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the city's third in a single day.

We will continue to keep you updated.