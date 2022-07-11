Monthlong South Toledo police initiative nets 150 arrests; 25 guns seized

TOLEDO, Ohio — A monthlong Toledo police initiative in south Toledo netted more than 150 arrests and the seizure of two dozen firearms.
The police department teamed up with local, state and federal agencies for Operation STAR (South Toledo Area Response) starting June 13. The effort was the fourth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method.
The purpose is to improve quality of life for the residents of Toledo, addressing crime and blight.
Total statistics
Guns seized: 25
Search warrants executed: 6
Drugs seized ($): $63,200
Arrests: 156
Citations: 446
DUI arrests: 5
Parking tags issued: 234
Curfew sweeps conducted: 1 (12 violators)
Gun safety programs: 1
Gun safety billboards: 4
Gun locks distributed: 3
Community meetings: 1
Junk/abandoned cars towed: 86
Blighted properties/city referrals: 58
