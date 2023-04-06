South Toledo man finds bullet hole in sweatshirt hood after Wednesday drive-by shooting

The man told Toledo police two vehicles pulled up to his car and people began firing at him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man found a bullet hole through the hood of his sweatshirt after people in two vehicles opened fire on him as he drove Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man told Toledo police he was driving in the 1100 block of Westgate Road at 2:30 p.m. when a maroon sedan and a black truck pulled up next to his car and people from those vehicles began shooting at him.

The man told police he did not know who shot at him.

The driver wasn't struck with gunfire or otherwise injured, but his vehicle was hit several times, police said.

After the shooting the man told officers that he found a bullet hole in the hood of his sweatshirt.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

