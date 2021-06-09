South Toledo man charged with vandalizing Lucas County Sheriff's Office vehicles

27 patrol cars and two trailers were damaged near the airport.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man has been arrested for vandalizing Lucas County Sheriff's vehicles last month.

William Zach Pepple was charged in Maumee Municipal Court with one count of vandalism - government entity and one count of disrupting public service. Both charges are fourth degree felonies.

The case will be presented to the Lucas County Grand Jury and a multiple county indictment is expected. Citizen tips and assistance from Oregon Police helped identify the suspect.

On May 14, 27 patrol vehicles and two trailers were heavily damaged near the Gene Kranz Toledo Express Airport.