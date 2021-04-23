South Toledo man charged after pulling woman into his vehicle

Court documents say Micah Wright bit the woman when she tried to escape.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man was arrested earlier this month after witnesses say he dragged a woman out of parked car and into his vehicle.

Micah Wright, 29, is charged with abduction. On April 8, the victim said she tried to escape through a window, but Wright held her back and bit her arm.

The victim eventually crawled out of the vehicle and jumped into a passerby's vehicle for help. According to court documents, Wright chased the Good Samaritan for five minutes.