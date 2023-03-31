South Toledo home hit with molotov cocktail, gunfire Thursday

One round of gunfire went through the targeted home and struck the exterior of another house, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a south Toledo home was hit with a molotov cocktail and gunfire early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said someone threw a molotov cocktail into a house in the 400 block of Knower Street. The house also was struck with several rounds of gunfire, police said.

One round of gunfire passed through the walls of the targeted house and struck the exterior of another home in the 400 block of Knower.

The occupants of the targeted house were in bed at the time of the incident, police said. There were no injuries reported.

Toledo Police detectives and an arson investigator are investigating the case, Toledo Police Department said.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.