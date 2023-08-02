Two indicted in November 2022 homicide of south Toledo woman; suspects not yet arrested

Keshy'ra Robinson was shot in her home while she had been sleeping, killing her, according to police reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury has indicted two suspects in the homicide of 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson, who was killed when shots were fired into her south Toledo home. Neither suspect is yet in custody.

According to court documents, DeAngelo Woodson and Savannah Robinson are facing a combined total of 12 counts in connection with Robinson's November 2022 death. Woodson is facing nine counts, including Murder, Felonious Assault and Tampering with Evidence.

Savannah Robinson is facing three counts, including Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation, Discharging a Firearm on or near Prohibited Premisis and Felonious Assault. It is not known if the suspect Savannah Robinson and victim Keshy'ra Robinson have any relation.

According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Baden Street on Nov. 12, 2022 at approximately 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another occupant of the house said she was awoken by the gunfire and found Robinson unresponsive where she had been sleeping. Detectives determined an unknown suspect had fired into the residence, striking the victim.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where she died at 11:42 a.m. The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide from a single gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the locations of Woodson and/or Savannah Robinson, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.