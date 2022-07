Toledo police officers determined 14 rounds hit the home. Shell casings were recovered from outside and inside the residence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house.

Numerous shell casings were recovered outside and inside the home. No injuries were reported.