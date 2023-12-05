Police respond to Glendale Avenue knifepoint robbery

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed a south Toledo business at knifepoint Monday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, a suspect entered a store in the Southland shopping complex on Glendale Avenue at approximately 7:52 p.m. The suspect brandished a knife and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene, police claim.

Police responded to the scene and located a 31-year-old suspect at a nearby apartment complex. According to the report, crews conducted a one-on-one with the suspect, but did not say they made any arrests.