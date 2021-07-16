South Toledo family hoping for answers in unsolved homicide case

It has been more than six months since Everardo Cheno, 29, was shot and killed inside his home on Colton Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo family hopes the homicide of their loved one doesn't go unsolved.

Rosa Delgado keeps memories of Cheno, her boyfriend, tucked on a shelf in her living room such as the deodorant he used and the last bottle of Patron Tequila they shared. But the sight of the small shrine every day is heartbreaking.

"My best friend's gone and I have to look at him on a shelf and it doesn't sit right with me because we were supposed to get old together," Delgado said.

On December 10, 2020, an unknown man with a face mask rang the doorbell around 10 p.m. Cheno approached the door and the man fired two shots through the glass door, striking Cheno and killing him.

"I was calling 911 and I was holding him and (the children) came down and they were screaming and they were telling him, 'Dad! Dad! What happened to my dad? Dad!'" Delgado recalled.

The Toledo Police Department is still actively investigating and no arrests have been made.

Delgado said she'll never stop fighting for answers for her four children.

"It's not fair their dad got taken away like that, and for me, because I can't sleep at night thinking about who would do that and shoot through our door. What if it had been one of the kids?"

Delgado describes her boyfriend as a loving, affectionate man who was always making others laugh, and he was happy to be a dad.

She said she's going to create a GoFundMe page to raise money for a billboard and a monetary reward that can generate more tips.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.