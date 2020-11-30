1 injured in south Toledo drive-by shooting

The incident occurred early Sunday morning on Western Ave. Police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 43-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the foot in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Western Ave. around 2 a.m.

According to a police report, officers found Jeremy Kimbrelli in the area of Western and Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound to his right foot.

Kimbrelli told police that a group of people inside of a white sedan opened fire on him before fleeing down Western.

Crews located the scene of the crime at Hawley and Western, where a number of shell casings were found.

The Stop and Go at that intersection was reportedly also struck by gunfire, causing the business to activate its alarm.

Kimbrelli was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.