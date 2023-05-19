Two victims found deceased early Friday; police investigating incident as homicide

Police said both victims had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found deceased in south Toledo early Friday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the lower unit of a residence on the 1800 block of Broadway Street at approximately 1:17 a.m. Upon arrival, Toledo Fire & Rescue, who were already on the scene, told police two people had been found deceased.

Police identified 49-year-old Jeremy Black and 35-year-old Kayla Coleman as the victims. Each sustained at least one gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator(s) of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

