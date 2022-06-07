Man pleads guilty to stabbing his father in north Toledo

The incident occurred on May 17, 2021. The victim was stabbed in the head, neck and face, but has since recovered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on May 27, 2022.

A man accused of stabbing his father in north Toledo pleaded guilty to felonious assault on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 17, 2021. Nick Mullins, 33, was allegedly found with two knives and had cuts on his hands before he admitted to police he had stabbed Michael Mullins, his father, on Cincinnati Street.

According to court documents, the victim had been stabbed in the neck, head and face. He has since recovered.

Nick Mullins is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing next month.