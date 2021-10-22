'Somebody needs to pay for what happened to her' | Victim's family still looking for answers to unsolved homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The events of Oct. 29, 2019, still haunt Angie Martinez. She had been watching the news that night and heard a body had been found on Austin Street near LaGrange Street in north Toledo.



"It was first the news story, that there was an unknown person. And then, as the news story got updated, then I realized who the name was because she's named after my mother, and I was in complete shock," described Martinez.



The victim was 37-year old Mary Cervantez, Angie's cousin, and she had been shot to death.



"I'm like, 'who would do this to my cousin?' and she was sweet, caring," said Martinez. "I mean she did have a hard life, but that doesn't mean somebody should go kill somebody for that."



Mary and Angie didn't see each other often and instead communicated over social media. In their last text exchanges, Mary made it clear she wanted to escape the life she had fallen into.



"I do know she had a hard life and she wanted to get out of doing drugs and prostitution," Martinez explained. "I gave her information about the D.A.R.T. program and that was the last I had heard from her."



But before anything could be done to help her, Mary was killed.