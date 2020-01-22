BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Investigators from the Bowling Green Police Department credited social media for charges in two separate cases.

A 17-year-old Bowling Green High School male student has been arrested and charged with underage consumption and rape. Two other adults were also charged for hosting parties with underage drinking

"Arrests were made of adults in both incidents for hosting the parties and a juvenile male was arrested for the sexual assault," Lt. Daniel Mancuso of the Bowling Green Police Department said.

Police said the rape charge comes from what they found on Snapchat. Detectives conducted search warrants for that and other social media accounts of those who were at both parties. Eventually, they were able to obtain videos, photos and text chats from the alleged incident.



"They document their locations and their activities, and so if you're investigating a certain type of criminal activity, a lot of times you'll find that on their social media accounts that they're actually involved in that type of activity," Mancuso said.

There are still some pending charges against other juveniles who attended the party where the alleged rape occurred. Mancuso said these types of cases serve as a sharp reminder that anything put on social media can be traced.

The Bowling Green school district is not commenting on the charges because the alleged incident happened outside school hours and boundaries.