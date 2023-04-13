At least 1 person shot nearby Smith Park in central Toledo

The victim is in critical condition, Toledo police confirmed. A TPD detective on the scene said it is unclear if any other people were injured in the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot nearby Smith Park in central Toledo Wednesday night, Toledo police said.

The victim is in critical condition. TPD did not provide any other information about the victim or if any suspects are in custody.

A TPD detective on the scene said it is unclear if any other people were injured in the shooting.

An area around Smith Park with multiple shell casings on the ground was cordoned by police tape.