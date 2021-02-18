Businessman Slaske indicted in Wood County Court

Prosecutors say Slaske defrauded banks, customers, and contractors in construction industry.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ralph Slaske, Jr. was indicted in Wood County Court Thursday for several offenses related to his construction businesses.

Slaske is charged with aggravated theft, forgery, and money laundering, all of which are felonies. Prosecutors say Slaske defrauded multiple customers, banks, and subcontractors in the construction industry.

Court documents say Slaske took money from customers without providing services and defrauded banks by forging affidavits stating work had been done when it had not. Slaske closed his business in 2018 and left multiple projects incomplete despite taking money for them.

If convicted on all counts, Slaske faces a maximum of 14-18 years in prison. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.