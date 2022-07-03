Cleveland man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless homicide and several other charges stemming from the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally March 7, 2022.

A Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and several other charges stemming from the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Daylen Dunson, 21, was initially charged on May 24, 2021 with the following offenses, to which he pleaded not guilty:

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 – Obstructing Justice (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 4 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 5 through 12– Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 13 thru 19 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

On Thursday, he changed his plea to guilty on the following charges:

Ct. 1 – Reckless Homicide (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 – Obstructing Justice (Misdemeanor)

Ct. – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor)

Cts. 5 through 12 – Hazing (Misdemeanor)

Cts. 13 through 19 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Dunson will be back in court for sentencing on June 16. He is the sixth of eight defendants in the Foltz case to change his plea.

CASE BACKGROUND

More than a year has passed since the alleged hazing incident that led to Foltz's death.

In March 2021, the 20-year-old was at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event, where new members — called "littles" — received mentors. According to court documents, those mentors gave new members liquor and told them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle he was given before he was dropped off at his apartment. He was later found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. Foltz was placed on life support for organ donation and died on March 7, 2021.

According to the coroner, Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, the family said, who noted it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

On July 30, BGSU expelled three students and suspended 17 others for their role in the incident following an investigation.