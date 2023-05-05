Sixth arrest made in homicide of 23-year-old Monroe woman

A sixth suspect appeared in court Friday on charges tied to the death of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found at an abandoned building in Frenchtown Twp. on March 2.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A sixth arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of 23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found in Frenchtown Township in March.

Alexander Feko, 26, appeared in court in Monroe on Friday, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Department. Feko, from Detroit Beach in Frenchtown, is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

MSP found Sedoskey's body on the floor of the abandoned Boysville juvenile detention center covered in a tarp on March 2.

The Lucas County Coroner reported she had two gunshot wounds to her head, one in the back. MSP started its homicide investigation a week after.

Five other arrests were made so far, with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office reviewing the case for possible charges against other suspects.

Two suspects are awaiting extradition from North Carolina and their identities are being withheld pending arraignment. Sierra Bemis, 23; Brin Smith, 19; Kaylyn Ramsey, 32; and the two unnamed suspects all face murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder.

Feko's bond was set at $75,000.

Anyone with information related to Sedoskey's death is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.

