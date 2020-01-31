GLENDALE, Ariz. — As Glendale Police continue their search for a suspect in a shooting Wednesday night, the family of the victim describes the loss their family is facing.

According to Glendale police, 31-year-old Tyler Wilson was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Westgate Entertainment District.

Wilson’s Sister, Tiffany Johnson, describes Wilson as a family man who her two children adored.

“He was an amazing uncle and amazing brother, son, and brother-in-law,” Johnson said, fighting through tears. “He would do absolutely anything for our family. He was just an amazing guy.”

Johnson said Wilson would spend as much time as possible with her family, even picking her kids up from school every day

“Every single Sunday, we would go to church together. Every single morning, he would pick up the boys from preschool and we would all watch football and grill so, I’m so thankful for that,” Johnson said, adding that facing the new reality of Wilson not being there will be the hardest part of this for them.

Wednesday night, police say Wilson and a Hispanic man 25 to 35 years old with spiky dark hair, wearing a grey hoodie or jacket, began to argue over a parking spot that Wilson had backed into.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired four shots and took off. Wilson was rushed to the hospital but died later that night.

An avid "car guy," Johnson said it would make sense that Wilson would be at the Hot Rod Night at Westgate.

“Him (Wilson) and my dad used to build cars together,” Johnson remembered. “My dad is passed away, as well. That was just something Tyler always carried on and wanted to pass it down to his nephews.”

Johnson said Wilson’s passion was to fix up old, forgotten cars.

“He saw the beauty in just the ugliest cars. I thought it was just junk, but he loved it. My kids love it," she said. “I think, for him, it was more so about the family time together, just creating something together. That was the most important thing for him.”

Johnson said her favorite memory of Wilson took place just days before he was murdered.

“He was recently struggling to find himself.” She remembered. “He got really into going to church and being with my family. He just sat us down the other day – last Sunday – and talk to us about how much we meant to him. It was just so special to have that time with him and for him to open up. Last Sunday was probably the favorite day with my brother.”

The only lead that police are sharing is a quick video from a red-light camera, showing a silver, four-door sedan.

Glendale Police

Glendale police are turning to the public for help identifying the car or any information about the suspect in this case. Wilson’s family is asking the public’s help to get this dangerous man off the streets.

“We’re suffering right now, and it feels so unbearable to think that someone is out there and they can hurt other people and their families,” Johnson said. “So, if anything, just please help us get some justice for my brother.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Glendale police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

Tiffany and her family have set up a Gofundme to help with the cost of Tyler Wilson’s funeral.

