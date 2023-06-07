Shots fired between vehicles, striking home in south Toledo Tuesday

Police said they responded to the neighborhood after receiving calls of gunfire exchanged between two vehicles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were allegedly exchanged between two vehicles in a south Toledo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, striking an occupied residence.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 5100 block of Chatsworth Road near Foxbourne Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. after receiving calls of shots fired between two vehicles.

Upon arrival, an officer located two shell casings on Foxbourne. Meanwhile, a resident in the area flagged down an officer and told him a round went through the front window of his residence but no one was injured.

Crews located one possible suspect driving a black Dodge Charger on Glen Ellyn near Glendale Avenue. There were three suspects and a handgun in the vehicle, police claimed.

Authorities did not specify if any arrests had been made in the report, but continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.