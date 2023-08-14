Police respond to Shotspotter alert for 19 shots fired, 2 strike north Toledo home

Police said a resident and her three children were in the home at the time of the alleged shooting.

Police are investigating after at least 19 shots were registered on a Shotspotter device early Sunday, two of which struck an occupied north Toledo home.

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to the intersection of Crane and Lagrange at approximately 6:42 a.m. regarding a Shotspotter alert for 13 gunshots in the 900 block of N. Erie Sreet. Shortly thereafter, an additional six shots were registered on another alert, police claimed.

Police arrived on scene and searched both scenes, locating four shell casings in the vicinity of a residence in the 900 block of N. Erie Street, which had been struck twice by gunfire. The home was occupied by a woman and her three children, who were at home during the incident but were not struck or injured, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

