Several shots fired into west Toledo home over the weekend; no suspects in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after several shots were fired into a west Toledo home Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on the 4300 block of Bennett Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw that several bullets had hit the house. They also found 13 shell casings in the street.

Two adults, a teenager and several children were inside the home at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.