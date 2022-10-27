Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night

Police say one occupied and three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire.

Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in.

According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on the 600 block of Brysen Avenue with two 18-year-old occupants shortly before 11 p.m. when gunfire struck her vehicle. The woman reversed down the road and struck a parked vehicle.

When police arrived, they observed, in addition to the aforementioned vehicle, three unoccupied cars and a residence were struck with gunfire. Police reported no injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

