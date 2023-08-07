Police: Shots fired into two east Toledo homes Friday and Saturday

No one was injured in either shooting, which police reports indicate occurred within a mile of each other.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on July 31, 2023.

Police are investigating after gunfire struck two east Toledo homes late Friday and early Saturday.

According to a report, Toledo police crews responded to the 1100 block of Clark Street at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday regarding shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located a shell casing, which they photographed and collected.

No one was injured, police claimed.

Police also responded to an east Toledo residence in the 400 block of Oakdale at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a location approximately one mile from the aforementioned Clark Street incident.

Upon arrival, police spoke with an occupant of the building, who said she was sleeping in her house when gunfire struck the building. Crews said they located several shell casings next to the house, which was struck "multiple times".

Police did not report any injuries related to this incident.

No suspects have been named and police did not specify if the incidents were potentially related.

If you have information regarding these incidents or involved suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.