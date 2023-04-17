Shots fired into central Toledo apartment with two adults, 8-month-old inside

Police responded to the area after a ShotSpotter detected gunfire.

Police responded to a central Toledo apartment after a ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area early Friday.

Crews arrived on scene at approximately 12:51 a.m. and began checking the area for evidence. According to a Toledo police report, a man standing in front of an apartment building in the 100 block of Page Street waved police down.

The man stated he was sleeping in bed with his girlfriend and their 8-month-old child when he heard several bullets come through the wall into his apartment.

Police said they located, photographed and collected shell casings at the scene. They did not list any injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

