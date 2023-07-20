Police: Shots fired from vehicle near Toledo fire station Wednesday

Officials said a TFRD station window may have been struck.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired near a north Toledo fire station, possibly striking it.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the TFRD station on Chase Street and Suder Avenue Wednesday regarding a call for shots fired. The report did not list a time the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, crews located shell casings in the intersection. Police then spoke with witnesses near down the road Lapier Street, who said they saw suspects in a vehicle firing shots. It was unknown if these shots were fired into the air or in which direction they were fired. No buildings or people were struck by gunfire, police claimed.

Authorities spoke with a lieutenant at the TFRD station, who told police they believed a station window may have been struck by gunfire. Police said it was unclear if the hole in the window was from a bullet, but concluded in a report the station did not appear to be the target of gunfire.

Police did not make any arrests.

If you have information regarding this incident or suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

