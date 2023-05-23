Shots fired at woman, baby in vehicle in south Toledo

Police responded south Toledo Monday evening after a woman said she was shot at while driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after an unknown suspect allegedly fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle Monday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a call regarding shots fired in south Toledo at approximately 5:27 p.m. Monday. A woman told police she had been driving near the intersection of Wenz Road and Angola Road with her 1-year-old infant in the car when an unknown suspect in a "light blue van" fired several rounds into her vehicle.

Police examined the vehicle and found one bullet had struck the car. Authorities also located evidence of the shooting at Angola and Wenz and photographed it.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator(s) of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.