Shoppers react after armed, masked suspect robs two outside Franklin Park Mall Tuesday

Three armed suspects wearing ski masks approached a man and woman outside their vehicle in the parking lot and stole the woman's purse, according to a police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were dispatched to Franklin Park Mall in west Toledo Tuesday evening after three armed suspects in ski masks robbed a man and woman of the woman's purse.

The victims were at their vehicle in the mall parking lot at approximately 8:05 p.m. when one of three suspects at the scene, an unknown male, approached them, according to a police report.

"It's always so busy and there's always so much going on there," mall shopper Ann Smith said. "It really doesn't surprise me anymore."

The suspect reportedly brandished a handgun before taking the woman's purse. The second victim said he tussled with one of the suspects, which resulted in an injury to his shoulder. The three suspects then fled the scene in a red SUV in an unknown direction, the victims told police.

"Your best time to go to the mall is during the day," mall shopper James Robinson said. "You know what I mean, if you want to make it back home to your family."

Toledo fire crews examined the victim's injury on scene and transported him to a hospital for further medical evaluation. Police did not describe the nature of his injury.

Franklin Park mall manager Julie Sanderson provided a written statement in response to the incident:

"The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We thank Toledo Police for their swift and thorough response to the incident. This is an active investigation being led by the Toledo Police."