FINDLAY, Ohio — Two people are being accused of shoplifting a Kohl's store in Findlay and leading police into a chase.

Officers were dispatched Saturday night to the 2300 block of Tiffin Avenue on a report of a theft.

Police say the two suspects, who were identified as Kyra Bennet, 30, of Lima, and Ontra Brooks, 51, of Lima, fled the scene in a white car and headed westbound on Tiffin Avenue.

Responding officers located the car in the 900 block of Tiffin Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver accelerated and reached speeds of approximately 60 mph, according to police.

The driver cut off another vehicle that was headed westbound and turned north onto G Street, police say. Officers pursued the vehicle on Walnut Street thought an alley and onto Lynn Steet. Finally, the driver turned off its lights and pulled into a backyard in the 500 block of G Street.

Police took the driver and passenger into custody.

Brooks was charged with petty theft and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Bennet was also charged with petty theft. She was released on bond and will appear in court next week.

