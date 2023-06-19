Police respond to two separate shootings in central and west Toledo Saturday

Both victims spoke to police at local hospitals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating two separate shootings in central and west Toledo Saturday that resulted in two people injured.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a local hospital regarding a person shot at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews spoke with a 28-year-old man who was shot in the right hand. Police claimed the victim was "extremely uncooperative" and allegedly changed his story multiple times regarding the location and narrative of the shooting.

Authorities did list the shooting as having occurred near N. Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street in central Toledo.

In a second report, police said they were dispatched to a hospital on a walk-in at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound sustained during an altercation in the 5300 block of Dorr Street.

Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in connection to either of these incidents.

