TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was severely hurt and taken to the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting in south Toledo, according to police.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday morning on the 600 block of Sterling Street.

The detective on the scene told WTOL there is a good chance this person won't survive their injuries.

There is no word if any arrests have been made.

Call Crimestoppers at 419 255 1111 if you have any information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

