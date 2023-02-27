Hospitals see walk-ins for gunshot wounds, stabbing over the weekend

Police said the stabbing victim was jumped near Delaware Avenue and Westlake Street.

In two separate instances early Sunday and early Monday, officers responded to walk-ins at local hospitals for gunshot wounds and a stabbing, respectively.

Early Sunday at approximately 2:59 a.m., Toledo police responded to a local hospital for walk-in gunshot wounds. According to a report, a 25-year-old and 21-year-old were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a scene was located in the 4300 block of Bennett Road in west Toledo, which authorities believed was the location of an after hours bar.

According to police, any suspects are unknown at this time, but they continue to investigate.

Crews were also dispatched to a local hospital on Monday at approximately 4:23 a.m. regarding a walk-in stabbing injury.

The stabbing victim and a second individual told police multiple unknown suspects jumped them somewhere near Delaware Avenue and Westlake Street in central Toledo. One of the suspects then stabbed the victim in the stomach. Both parties were unclear on further details.

The stabbing victim's injury was non-life threatening, police said in a report.

If you know any information regarding either of these instances, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

