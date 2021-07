The 18-year-old victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was shot outside of a home in central Toledo, police confirmed Thursday.

The incident occurred sometime around 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Elliott Ave.

According to police, the suspect is on the run. However, no name or description was provided.

The 18-year-old victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.