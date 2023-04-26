Police respond after 'multiple' suspects shoot at 17-year-old in north Toledo

Authorities responded to the scene of residence after several suspects allegedly fired at a person outside their north Toledo home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after "multiple" suspects allegedly fired at at a 17-year-old in north Toledo Tuesday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 3300 block of Woodrow Boulevard at approximately 7:50 p.m. regarding a shooting. A 17-year-old told police he pulled up to his house in his vehicle when a black sedan approached. The occupants of the vehicle, who were unknown to the victim, allegedly then began firing.

The victim ran from the suspects as they continued to shoot. Police said gunfire struck an occupied neighbor's house.

Police said they collected and photographed evidence from the scene. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrators of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

