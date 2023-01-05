1 injured in shooting on I-70 near downtown Columbus

The eastbound lanes of I-70 and several ramps in the area were closed for several hours as police investigated the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 just west of downtown Columbus.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the area of I-70 and I-71 on a report of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two people in a vehicle stopped along the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was grazed by a bullet on his shoulder, police said. Police originally told 10TV he was taken to a hospital, but later said he was never transported. He is expected to be OK.

Police initially said a passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but have later said only the driver was injured.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time and police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Last week, a 24-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in the southbound lanes of I-71 near East Main Street. The vehicle she was in was shot amid what police called a "rolling gun battle" on the highway.

Police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in that shooting.

