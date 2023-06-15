TPD investigating shots fired at west Toledo shopping center Wednesday afternoon

Although several shell casings and unfired bullets were found at the scene, according to reports, no objects were struck by gunfire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place in a busy west Toledo parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

TPD received a call just after 1 p.m. about shots fired in the Westgate Village Shopping Center parking lot on W. Central Aveneue near Starbucks and Five Guys. When officers arrived, people had already fled from the scene.

Although several shell casings and unfired bullets were found at the scene, according to reports, no objects were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Officers later stopped a vehicle they say contained a 29-year-old suspect that fled from the shooting scene the same day. No weapons were found during the traffic stop.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.