A 12-year-old is in critical condition and a second officer was injured after being shot in the hand.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer, two women and a suspect were shot and killed late Tuesday night, the department confirmed. A second officer and a child were also injured by gunfire.

Police said they received mutliple calls of gunfire off Jervis Court in Rex, Georgia, around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 12-year-old who was shot in the face. That child took officers to the scene where they were immediately met with gunfire, they said.

Tactical officers from the Clayton County Police Department immediately responded as the suspect ran near a home. The suspect fired again, striking two officers.

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson died from the gunshot wound. Clayton County Police Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand.

Two other women were found dead on the scene. The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire with officers, they said. The 12-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, who is currently suspended, took to social media to share his thoughts about Laxson.

“Officer Henry Laxson was one of Clayton’s finest and unquestionably our very best. Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be. I will greatly miss your smile young man. Rest easy son, the brotherhood will continue the watch from here”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation from this shooting.