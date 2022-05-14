Police investigating shooting in central Toledo

A Toledo police officer on the scene confirms the shooting took place on Waverly Avenue near Midway Plaisance Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting is under investigation in central Toledo late Friday night.

The investigation is centered around Waverly Avenue near Midway Plaisance Street. The area is taped off and our WTOL 11 crew watched officers searching the backyard of a property and speaking with neighbors.

A Toledo police officer on the scene confirmed a shooting took place but was unable to provide further information regarding whether or not anyone was injured.

WTOL 11 will continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.