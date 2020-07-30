TPD: Shooting at Vistula Manor apartments leaves one injured

Officers on the scene confirm one man was shot at the downtown Toledo apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to TPD dispatch, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. at the Vistula Manor apartment complex in downtown Toledo.

Officers on the scene confirmed that one man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The man's name and age have not been released.

Police have detained one person, pending questioning. That person's involvement in the shooting is currently unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation. The cause of the shooting is undetermined at this time.

WTOL has a crew on the scene working to bring you the latest information.