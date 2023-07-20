Shooting at Trilby park Wednesday night

Witnesses reported one gunman in a car exchanged fire with someone at the basketball court

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after gunfire was exchanged Wednesday evening at a west Toledo Park.

Toledo police were called to Trilby Park around 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to a department report.

Witnesses there told officers that a white vehicle had come to the basketball courts at the park and a man inside the vehicle began shooting at another man there.

The second man returned fire, witnesses told police.

No one was struck with gunfire and there were no reported injuries, police said.

TPD detectives are investigating the case.

