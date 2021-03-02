Man shot in south Toledo, no suspect in custody

The victim was walking to his car when someone came out of the woods and shot him. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The shooter has not been located.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is recovering after being shot outside a south Toledo apartment complex.

The victim was walking to his car late Tuesday night at the Parkside Apartments on the 1400 block of Brookview Drive. Someone came out of a wooded area nearby and began shooting, hitting the victim, according to Toledo police on the scene.

The victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.