Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic. The BCA says there are multiple victims.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after a shooting with multiple victims at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Buffalo police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive shortly before 11 a.m. on reports of multiple shots fired. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says "several people" were transported to area hospitals for injuries suffered in the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed that report with a post on Twitter.

A woman named Kathy who had just entered the clinic before the shooting started described what happened to KRWC Radio Sport Director Jamie Broman. She said she had just checked in and was walking to take a seat when she heard a man say "get down on the ground." Kathy said she turned, saw he had a gun, and then "there was screaming and there was shooting."

Kathy went to hide in the clinic's coffee nook, and said she then heard more shooting from the back of the clinic. "I didn't know what to do," she said tearfully, fighting for words.

She described the shooter as an older man with gray hair. "I can see his face," she recalled. Kathy called 911 shortly before the man returned to the front of the building, and called authorities himself. "I heard him say 'I'm gonna call 911,' and then he himself called 911. He said 'there was a shooting, you better send lots of ambulances.'"

"I've never just never experienced anything like this in my life."

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke and local leaders have scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to update the situation. KARE 11 will carry it live on kare11.com, and on the KARE 11 YouTube page.

BCA special agents and crime scene personnel are en route to assist the Buffalo Police Dept. in the investigation of a shooting incident involving multiple victims. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) February 9, 2021

At a COVID-related news conference Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz addressed what he called the “tragic situation” in Buffalo.

“At this time what we know is that it was an active shooter situation and some improvised explosive devices,” he said. “It’s not confirmed yet casualties or those injured in this.”

Walz said he’s spoken with the Department of Public Safety and was told they have a suspect in custody. “At this time it appears that it was a single individual,” he said. “Too early to tell motives or reasons why.”

Walz thanked Buffalo Police, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and other responding authorities and said “our thoughts and prayers and of course our support” are with them. He said there was also “some early interaction” with FBI and ATF due to the presence of explosives.

Police dispatch audio initially reported 15 shots fired, and later shared an audio clip of an officer reporting as many as five critically wounded. Authorities have not yet confirmed those numbers. Dispatchers were heard on Broadcastify stating that a male said he had four "homemade explosives" that all went off.

Images from Sky 11 appeared to show some of the windows at the clinic shattered or blown out.

Audio from Broadcastify also indicates that a Super 8 Motel a relatively short distance from the clinic may be a secondary scene related to the shooting incident. The motel was evacuated, and radio traffic mentions that "room 110" may be where the suspect was staying. Dispatchers say suitcases were still inside that room when the building was searched.

Federal authorities confirmed via Twitter that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are en route to the scene, responding to reports of an "active shooter situation." The State Patrol reported that the department's pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to Buffalo Hospital to be ready for victims of the shooting.

The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose public schools, with several buildings in the vicinity of the clinic, sent a message home to parents explaining what had unfolded.

"Today there was an emergency situation at Allina Crossroads Clinic that prompted schools in Buffalo to be in lock-down and, at the direction of the Buffalo Police Department, we evacuated students from the two closest schools (Tatanka Elementary STEM School and PRIDE Transitions) to Buffalo High School.

All other schools will dismiss today at their regularly scheduled time. All KidKare sites will be open until 6:30 p.m. Tatanka KidKare students will remain at Buffalo High School until picked up by parents.

The district acted quickly with the help of the Buffalo Police Department and Wright County Sheriff's Department to make sure that our students are safe and secure. Our thoughts go out to those directly involved with the situation."

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the multiple scenes as investigators and law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies continue to collect evidence and work on the case.