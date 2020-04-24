LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a rise in telehealth services.

Now the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is hoping jail inmates can get access behind bars.

The sheriff's office currently has employees helping inmates with different issues such as mental health or addiction.

Before the pandemic, outside counselors were invited into the facility to provide the same types of service, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic in the jail has been eliminated to keep inmates and staff safe.

Sheriff John Tharp is working with agencies such as Rescue Mental Health and Addiction Services and Renewed Minds to bring virtual medical care to the jail.

There are about 270 inmates currently in the jail.

Tharp said the pandemic has added stress to people's lives so having this additional resource will be highly beneficial.

"It can help inmates actually get through the day, to have less issues, to have a calmer correction facility. It's so important that we do this and aggressively. It's going to help corrections officers. It's going to help staff," Tharp said.

Just how many counselors will be participating is still being figured out, but the calls will be done on teleconferencing platforms such as Zoom or Skype.

Tharp said that the service could be available 24/7 depending on the counselors availability.

The agencies are willing to pay for the equipment and the Sheriff said Thursday that part of it is already set up.

He hopes to have the service up and running by Friday.

RELATED: A 2-year sentence; a life-threatening virus | Ohio prisoner released from Marion Correctional minutes after learning he's COVID-19 positive

RELATED: Prison COVID-19 cases puts Marion County at more confirmed cases than any other Ohio county