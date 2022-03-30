Have you seen this white truck?

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help to locate a truck involved in a Springfield Township theft earlier this month.
The white truck, seen in a photo released by the sheriff's office, was used to steal a trailer from a construction site at 7817 Honeycrisp Court.
The theft took place around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 and was captured in the photo released by authorities.
The truck is a white, newer model Dodge Ram 1500.
Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.
Callers can remain anonymous.
